Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.