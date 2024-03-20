Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 269 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $425.54. The company had a trading volume of 776,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,909. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.08 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

