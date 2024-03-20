Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.41 on Wednesday, reaching $544.20. 802,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.68 and its 200-day moving average is $484.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $547.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

