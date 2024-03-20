Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $12.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,014.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,869. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $1,016.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $932.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $819.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.25 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

