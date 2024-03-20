Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. 1,453,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,685. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

