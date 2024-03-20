Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 122,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,492,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.33. 1,051,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.