Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,347,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654,483. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

