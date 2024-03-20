Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,401,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,527. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

