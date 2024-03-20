Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

