Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 5,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,209. The firm has a market cap of $365.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $259.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

