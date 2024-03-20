Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 111,598 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,598 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $38,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJR traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,634. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

