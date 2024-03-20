Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:CHE traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $646.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,757. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

