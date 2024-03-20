Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTNT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

