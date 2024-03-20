Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

