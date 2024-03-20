Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 2.4 %

CTNT stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

