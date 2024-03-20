Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Announces Earnings Results

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Trading Up 2.4 %
CTNT stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.