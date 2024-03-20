Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

CRL opened at $266.51 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

