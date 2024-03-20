Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 355 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. 2,943,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.