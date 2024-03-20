Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stock Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

NYSE SCD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,742. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

