Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $383,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 6,574,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Profile



Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

