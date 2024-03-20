Chapin Davis Inc. Has $952,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,605,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,665. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

