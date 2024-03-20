Chapin Davis Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $85.81. 3,472,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,707. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

