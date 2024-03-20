Chapin Davis Inc. Has $709,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,767,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,329. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

