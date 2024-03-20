Chapin Davis Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,116,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,521,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,906,854 shares of company stock worth $30,597,406 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 624,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,611. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

