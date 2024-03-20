Chapin Davis Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.4% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,084 shares of company stock worth $54,724,731 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $295.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

