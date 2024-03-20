Chapin Davis Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. 1,001,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,493. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

