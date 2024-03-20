Chapin Davis Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $107.93. 2,373,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

