Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.85. 385,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

