Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,379 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

