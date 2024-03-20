Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.30

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

