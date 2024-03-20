Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

