Celcuity (CELC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.
Celcuity Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:CELC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.74. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.