Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.
Celcuity Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CELC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $435.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celcuity by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 782,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.