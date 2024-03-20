Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of CELC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $435.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celcuity by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 782,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

