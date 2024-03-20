Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Celanese alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $162.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.