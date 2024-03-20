CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CAVA Group traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 988937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.