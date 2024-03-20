CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $31.28

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.50. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 47,361 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

