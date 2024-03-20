Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,071,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,570 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $14.50.

Specifically, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,000.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

