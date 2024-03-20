Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Update

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Cardlytics Stock Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cardlytics by 186.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

