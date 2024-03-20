Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Update

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Cardlytics Stock Up 8.0 %
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.
In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock worth $926,492. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
