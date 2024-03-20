Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.39

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.39 and last traded at $141.08, with a volume of 1456115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.