Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.11

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 1032894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

