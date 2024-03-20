Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.11

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 1032894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

