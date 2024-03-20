Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.00

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 319780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 306,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

