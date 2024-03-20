Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 522.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,768,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 1.6 %

CWH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.