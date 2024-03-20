Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 9,820,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 103,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

