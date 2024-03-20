Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 9.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 1,254,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,770,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.1959531 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

