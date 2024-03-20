Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAL. KeyCorp started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 128,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $41.11.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Caleres by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Caleres by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Caleres by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

