Cale Daniels Acquires 564 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels bought 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,203.55.

Air Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE AC opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price objective on Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.12.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

