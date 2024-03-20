Cale Daniels Acquires 564 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cale Daniels bought 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,203.55.
Air Canada Trading Up 0.1 %
TSE AC opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
