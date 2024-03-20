Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.64 and its 200 day moving average is $268.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $320.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,832 shares of company stock valued at $58,169,866. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

