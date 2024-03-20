C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 923,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,348,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.