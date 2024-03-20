BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) versus Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Critical Survey

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) and Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Amphenol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 9.47 Amphenol $12.55 billion 5.30 $1.93 billion $3.11 35.68

Amphenol has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphenol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A Amphenol 15.36% 23.94% 11.89%

Dividends

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Amphenol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BYD Electronic (International) pays an annual dividend of C$0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BYD Electronic (International) pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amphenol pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amphenol has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Amphenol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and Amphenol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amphenol 0 2 6 0 2.75

Amphenol has a consensus target price of $102.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Given Amphenol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amphenol is more favorable than BYD Electronic (International).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Amphenol shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amphenol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amphenol beats BYD Electronic (International) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company offers connectors and connector systems, including harsh environment data, power, high-speed, fiber optic, and radio frequency interconnect products; busbars and power distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; other products comprising flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, other mechanical, and production related products. In addition, the company offers consumer device, network infrastructure, and other antennas; coaxial, power, and specialty cables; and sensors and sensor-based products. It sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

