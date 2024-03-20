Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BRKH stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Burtech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

